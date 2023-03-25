NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF BYRON P

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF BYRON PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING Tuesday, April 4, 2023 6:00 P.M. BYRON CITY HALL 680 Byron Main Court NE, Byron Notice is hereby given that the City of Byron Planning Commission will be holding a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6:00 pm to seek comments regarding the repealing and replacing of Title XV: Land Usage of the City Code for the City of Byron. Title XV includes Chapters 150-152 of the City Code including the Zoning, Subdivision, and Building Code ordinances. The proposed regulations establish new zoning districts, update permitted uses, alter various performance standards, and correct technical errors. Copies of the proposed regulations are available for viewing at City Hall or on the City’s website. This meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Byron City Hall, at 680 Byron Main Court NE. Interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting. Individuals wishing to comment orally, members of the public are encouraged to see the City’s website for meeting information or call 507-775-3400. Written comments may be emailed to beth@hkgi.com or may be sent via mail to Byron City Hall (680 Byron Main Court NE, Byron MN 55920). Comments received prior to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29th will be included in the meeting packet materials, while those received after will be shared at the meeting. Both oral and written testimony from the public will be considered at the time of the hearing. Al Roder City Administrator (March 25, 2023) 206931