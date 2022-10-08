NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF ROCHEST

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF ROCHESTER COUNTY OF OLMSTED STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Common Council (the “Council”) of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, beginning at 7:00 p.m., Central Time, in the Council/Board Chambers located in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, to consider the imposition of service charges within the established Special Services District; all pursuant to and in conformity with applicable law, including Minnesota Statutes, Sections 428A.01 through 428A.11. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing in regard to the imposition of service charges. The estimated amount of the proposed service charges to be imposed in the district is $364,686.00 for 2023. This is a 4% in the overall Downtown Special Services District levy from the previous year, as provided for in the Special Services District Ordinance. Please note that indiviual property levies may be more or less than that, based upon tax capacity growth or decrease within the District from year to year. Special services to be provided with the proceeds of the service charges include marketing, promotion, special events, physical improvements and enhancements within the special service district and related administrative and management costs. A copy of the Special Services District Operating Plan will be on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at the Rochester City Hall at least 10 days prior to the public hearing. The petition requirements of Minnesota Statutes, 428A.01 through 428A.101 have been met. Kelly K. Geistler City Clerk of the City of Rochester, Minnesota Phone: (507) 328 2900 Fax: (507) 328 2901 cityhall@rochestermn.gov (Oct. 8 & 22, 2022) 108769