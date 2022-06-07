NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF ROCHEST

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF ROCHESTER COUNTY OF OLMSTED STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Common Council (the “Council”) of the City of Rochester, Minnesota (the “City”) jointly with the Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) of the Rochester Economic Development Authority (the “EDA”), will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 20, 2022, at a meeting of the Council beginning at approximately 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, relating to the proposal that the EDA (i) establish Economic Development District No. 80 (the “Development District”); (ii) adopt an Economic Development Plan for the Development District; (iii) establish Housing Tax Increment Financing District No. 80-1 (Northern Heights Project) (the “TIF District”) therein; and (iv) adopt a Tax Increment Financing Plan therefor; all pursuant to and in conformity with applicable law, including Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.090 through 469.1082 and 469.174 through 469.1794. A copy of the documentation proposed to be considered at the hearing will be on file at least 10 days prior to the public hearing and available upon request from the Council Administrator. The map accompanying this Notice shows the area of the proposed TIF District and Development District, where the increments may be collected and expended, respectively, pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.174 through 469.1794. In addition, the EDA proposes entering into an agreement with Northern Heights, Limited Partnership, a Minnesota limited partnership, or an affiliate thereof (the “Developer”) under which the EDA will provide tax increment assistance to the Developer, and the Developer will agree to construct an approximately 66-unit, three-story workforce rental housing project consisting of a mix of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with both underground and surface parking, as well as in-unit laundry, a community room, an outdoor play area, and an exercise room, with all related improvements, to be located in the TIF District. The Council and the Board will give all persons who appear at or submit comments in writing prior to the hearing, an opportunity to express their views with respect to the proposal. Interested persons may file written comments respecting the proposal with the City Clerk (507-328-2900) at or prior to said public hearing. Interested persons may view and participate in the meeting both in-person and virtually. TO VIEW: - Cable Television. View the meeting on cable TV on Channels 180 or 188 (Spectrum), or Channel 80 (MetroNet). - Livestream. Livestream the meeting by visiting www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the "video/audio" link on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. TO PARTICIPATE: - Zoom. Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into a web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB or by calling : 1-312-626-6799. The Webinar ID is 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 – Press *9 to raise your hand. After the clerk invites you to unmute, press *6. - In-Person. Meeting will be held in the Council/Board Chambers at City Hall, located at 151 4th Street SE, in the City. The City welcomes the use of masks and social distancing inside City facilities.