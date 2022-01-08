SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

Published January 08, 2022 02:23 AM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment #O2021-002TA. The text amendment is to amend Article 2, 5, 7,8 and 10 of the Olmsted County Zoning Ordinance to bring it into conformance with updates to the Olmsted County Solid Waste Ordinance related to composting and exterior storage of materials. The Teams link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the PrimeGov Link. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the hearing to planningweb@co.olmsted.mn.us . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (Jan. 8, 2022) 20722

