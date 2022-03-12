NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following: Amendments to Olmsted County Code of Ordinances – Chapter 3900 Parks Department Rules and Regulations Ordinance concerning excessive noise, sanitation, picnicking, horseback riding, domestic pets, firearms and hunting and trapping in the County Parks/ The proposed changes may be viewed at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All interested persons can submit written comment prior to the meeting or present their views orally during the public hearing. Public comment options for the public hearing are available at: https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Parks Department at 507-328-7070. (March 5, 2022) 38881