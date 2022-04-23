NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following: Adoption of Proposed Rules and Regulations for Activities at the County’s Graham Park The proposed Rules and Regulations may be viewed at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All interested persons can submit written comment prior to the meeting or present their views orally during the public hearing. Public comment options for the public hearing are available at: https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Facilities and Building Operations at 507-328-7180. (April 23, 2022) 54920