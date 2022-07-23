NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following: Adoption of Proposed Revisions to Section 3968 of the Graham Park Rules and Regulations Pertaining to Private Drone Operations at Graham Park. The proposed Rules and Regulations may be viewed at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All interested persons can submit written comment prior to the meeting or present their views orally during the public hearing. Public comment options for the public hearing are available at: https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Facilities and Building Operations Department at 507-328-7180. (July 23, 2022) 84161