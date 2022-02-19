NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A PROPOSED P

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A PROPOSED PROJECT AND THE ISSUANCE OF REVENUE BONDS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTIONS 469.152 THROUGH 469.165, AS AMENDED, ON BEHALF OF MAYO CLINIC CITY OF ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota (the “City”), will meet on March 7, 2022, at 7:00 o’clock P.M., at the Council/Board Chambers located in the Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, in Rochester, Minnesota, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing on a proposal that the City issue its revenue bonds (the “Bonds”), in one or more series, in a principal amount not to exceed $300,000,000, under Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.152 through 469.165, as amended, in order to finance, on behalf of Mayo Clinic, a Minnesota nonprofit corporation (the “Corporation”) the cost of a project (the “Project”) consisting of (i) the refinancing of the City’s Health Care Facilities Revenue Bonds (Mayo Clinic), Series 2012, issued and outstanding in the amount of $200,000,000 (the “Refunded Bonds”), the proceeds of which were used for the acquisition, construction and equipping of a proton beam radiation therapy center located near Rochester Methodist Hospital at 201 West Center Street in the City and other capital projects involving renovations, acquisition of equipment and construction at Corporation facilities in the City, including those at or near 200 First Street SW; Rochester Methodist Hospital at 201 West Center Street and St. Mary’s Hospital located at the 1200 to 1400 block of 2nd Street SW, together with certain related project costs; (ii) costs of construction, improvement and equipping of the Corporation’s facilities in the City, including the Saint Marys modernization and growth project located at the 1200 to 1400 block of 2nd Street SW and other capital projects involving renovations, acquisition of equipment and construction at buildings at or near 200 First Street SW; Rochester Methodist Hospital at 201 West Center Street, and St. Mary’s Hospital (the “Improvements”); and (iii) payment of costs of issuance of the Bonds. Up to $200,000,000 in principal amount of Bonds would be issued to refund the Refunded Bonds, and up to $100,000,000 in principal amount of Bonds would be issued to finance the Improvements. The Bonds shall be limited obligations of the City, and the Bonds and interest thereon shall be payable solely from the revenue pledged to the payment thereof. No holder of any such Bonds shall ever have the right to compel any exercise of the taxing power of the City to pay the Bonds or the interest thereon, nor to enforce payment against any property of the City except the property pledged to the payment thereof. Before issuing the Bonds, the City will enter into an agreement with the Corporation, whereby the Corporation will be obligated to make payments at least sufficient at all times to pay the principal of and interest on the Bonds when due. A draft copy of the proposed Application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for approval of the Project, together with draft copies of all attachments and exhibits thereto, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk, located in the City Hall, between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M., on normal City business days. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above, or may file written comments with the City Clerk prior to the date of the hearing set forth above. Dated: February 19, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE COMMON COUNCIL /s/ Kelly Geistler City Clerk (Feb. 19, 2022) 33668