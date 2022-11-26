NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON APPROVAL OF THE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN AND THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN BONDS PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 373.40 TO: Every person whosoever is interested or concerned. You and each of you are hereby notified and informed: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Olmsted County, Minnesota (the County), will meet on December 20th, 2022, at 9:00 A.M., at the Olmsted County Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing on a proposal that the County Board (a) adopt its 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan (the “Plan”) and (b) authorize the issuance of Capital Improvement Plan bonds pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 373.40, in an amount not to exceed $24,000,000 to finance various improvements and equipment described in the Plan (the “Bonds”). This notice is given pursuant to law and all persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth, or may file written comments with the County Administrator prior to the date of the hearing set forth above. If a petition requesting a vote on the issuance of the Bonds is signed by voters equal to five percent of the votes cast in the County at the last general election and filed with the County Administrator within thirty (30) days after the public hearing, the County may issue the Bonds only after obtaining the approval of a majority of the voters voting on the question of issuing the Bonds. A copy of the proposed Plan can be obtained at the Olmsted County Public Works Department, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 200, Rochester, MN 55904. Questions regarding this matter may be directed to Wilfredo Roman-Catala, Chief Financial Officer at (507) 328-7676, or Camy Iverson, Controller, at (507) 328-7070. Dated this 15th day of November, 2022. Heidi Welsch County Administrator (Nov. 26, 2022) 124439