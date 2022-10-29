NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ASSESSMENTS FOR ORONOCO PHASE 1A WASTEWATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS SERVING ORONOCO ESTATES MHC (PUBLISHED) ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Oronoco Township Board of Minnesota will meet on the 14th day of November, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Oronoco Community Center (115 2nd Street NW, Oronoco MN) to consider, and possibly adopt, the proposed assessments in respect to the Oronoco Phase 1A Wastewater System Improvements serving Oronoco Estates Mobile Home Community in accordance with the Wastewater Treatment System Use Agreement Between the City of Oronoco, Minnesota and Oronoco Estates Mobile Home Community and dated November 16, 2021. The improvements include construction of a municipal wastewater treatment facility, wastewater conveyance improvements and outfall piping to the Zumbro River. Adoption by the Township Board of the proposed assessment may occur at the hearing. Parcels receiving wastewater service in Oronoco Township that are proposed to be assessed are: • Oronoco Estate Mobile Home Community: Located at the northeast quadrant of the Trunk Highway 52 / 85th Street NW intersection, between Rochester and Oronoco, MN. The amount for Wastewater System improvements to be specially assessed against your particular lot, piece, or parcel of land was initially calculated in the Wastewater Treatment System Use Agreement Between the City of Oronoco, Minnesota and Oronoco Estates Mobile Home Community and dated November 16, 2021. The amount of the proposed assessment is unchanged from the original agreement. The entire amount assessed for Wastewater System Improvements against any parcel of land will be payable, unless prepaid, in equal annual installments extending over a period of 20 years, the first of the installments to be payable on or before the first Monday in January, 2023, and shall bear interest at the rate of 2.249 percent per annum from the date of the adoption of the assessment resolution. Payment for assessment installments will be incorporated into Olmsted County’s property tax statement payable in May and October of each year. To the first installment shall be added interest on the entire assessment from the date of the assessment resolution until December 31, 2043 for Wastewater Fee Assessments. To each subsequent installment when due shall be added interest for one year on all unpaid installments. You may at any time prior to certification of the assessment to the county auditor, pay the entire assessment on such property, with interest accrued to the date of payment, to the Oronoco Township Clerk. No interest shall be charged if the entire assessment is paid within 30 days from the adoption of this assessment. You may at any time thereafter, pay to the Oronoco Township Clerk the entire amount of the assessment remaining unpaid, with interest accrued to December 31 of the year in which such payment is made. Such payment must be made before November 15 or interest will be charged through December 31 of the succeeding year. If you decide not to prepay the assessment before the date given above the rate of interest that will apply is 2.249 percent per year for the Wastewater Assessment. The right to partially prepay the assessment is not available. The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the Oronoco Township Clerk’s office and the Oronoco City Administrator’s office. The total amount proposed to be assessed to benefiting Oronoco and Oronoco Township parcel owners is $6,197,683.00. Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. No appeal to district court may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the municipal Administrator / Township Clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The Township Board may upon such notice consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners as it deems advisable. Under Minn. Stat. §§ 435.193 to 435.195, the Township Board may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older, one retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability, or a member of the National Guard or other reserves ordered to active military service for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in that law, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law, may, within 30 days of the confirmation of the assessment, apply to the Oronoco Township Clerk for the prescribed form for such deferral of payment of this special assessment on his/her property. An owner may appeal an assessment to district court pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Oronoco Township Board Chair or Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within ten days after service upon the Oronoco Township Board Chair or Clerk. DATED: October 24, 2022. BY ORDER OF THE ORONOCO TOWNSHIP BOARD Lucy Shonyo, Oronoco Township Clerk (Oct. 29, 2022) 116890