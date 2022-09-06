NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PUBLIC TRANSIT PROGRAM OF PROJECTS Notice is hereby given by the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, that a public hearing to consider the 2022 Program of Projects to be partially funded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), will be held on September 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. All interested persons may be heard at the hearing. Attend the Meeting in Person: Government Center Council Chamber, 151 4th Street SE View Meeting: Cable TV on Channels 180 or 188 (Spectrum), or Channel 80 (MetroNet) Join via Zoom: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB Call in via Zoom: Call: 1-312-626-6799 Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 Passcode: 162027 For Open Comment or Public Hearings: Press *9 to raise your hand. Then Press *6 to unmute. For more information please contact the Rochester City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@rochestermn.gov or at 507-328-2900. 2022 PROGRAM OF PROJECTS FEDERAL FUNDING FTA Sec 5307 for 2022 $ 3,861,160 FTA Sec 5307 Carry Over $ 2,895,653 FTA American Rescue Plan Carryover $ 2,495,479 Total Federal Funds Available $ 9,252,292 DESCRIPTION OF PROJECTS LOCAL (1) FEDERAL TOTAL Operating Assistance for Regular Route Operations in 2022 $11,700,000 $2,000,000 $ 13,700,000 Operating Assistance for Regular Route Operations for COVID $ $2,495,479 $2,495,479 TOTALS $11,700,000 $4,495,479 $16,195,479 Balance of FTA funding in reserve/ for future projects $4,756,813 (1) Local includes program revenues (fares, advertising and sponsorships), State of Minnesota and City of Rochester SERVICE LEVELS: All pre-COVID services have resumed. The Transit Development Plan update for will address new service levels post-COVID. RELOCATION: It is not anticipated that persons, families, or businesses will be displaced by these projects. It should be noted that the Rapid Transit project would require the acquisition of real estate or right of way. This project is subject to further study and City Council approval. ENVIRONMENTAL: It is expected that these projects will impact the environment favorably by supporting public transit services thereby reducing the number of private automobile trips. COMPREHENSIVE PLANNING: Projects not listed include those funded with future capital improvement grant including the Rapid Transit and discretionary grant from FTA’s Grants for Bus and Bus Facilities for construction of the park and ride at 75th St. NW and TH 52 and Bus Stop Improvements (identified in the City’s Capital plan and the State Transportation Improvement Plan). ELDERLY AND HANDICAPPED: Concurrent with this project, fares for persons with disabilities, persons 65 years of age and over and Medicare card holders will be no more than half the regular cash fare during off peak hours on all regular routes. Currently off peak fares for persons with disabilities, persons 65 years and over and Medicare card holders are $1.00 for a single ride or 10 rides for $8.00. A regular adult cash fare is $2.00. In addition, the City operates a door to door paratransit service (ZIPS) for persons who due to a disability are not able to use regular fixed route bus service. ZIPS is supported with user fees and local and State funding. CHARTER BUS OPERATIONS: Rochester Public Transit will not be engaging in charter bus operations. SCHOOL BUS SERVICE: Rochester Public Transit will not be engaging in school bus service. FINAL PROGRAM: Unless amended at the hearing this program of projects shall be considered the final program. In case that it is amended, a final program of projects will be published. In addition, the City may identify and submit applications for other discretionary funding in support of transit services. At the hearing, opportunity will be provided for persons to be heard with respect to the projects. Interested individuals may also submit comments in writing to the address below. City of Rochester Transit and Parking Division 4300 East River Road NE Rochester, MN 55906 (Sept. 6, 2022) 99235