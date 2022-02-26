NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE C

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE CITY OF BYRON’S PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT AND BUSINESS SUBSIDY, AND THE BYRON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY’S PROPOSED GRANT AND BUSINESS SUBSIDY CITY OF BYRON OLMSTED COUNTY STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Byron, Minnesota (the “City”), will hold a public hearing at a regular meeting of the City Council beginning at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, to be held at City Hall Council Chambers, 680 Byron Main Court NE, in Byron, Minnesota, on the proposal that (i) the City abate property taxes, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.1812 through 469.1815 (the “Abatement Law”), and grant a business subsidy, under Minnesota Statutes, Sections 1161.993 to 1161.995 (the “Business Subsidy Law”), and that (ii) the Byron Economic Development Authority (“BEDA”) make a grant and business subsidy, under the Business Subsidy Law, in order to assist in the financing of the acquisition and construction of a new facility with a minimum of 12,000 square feet, located within the City (the “Project”). The proposed abatement of property taxes to be levied by the City is for the southern, approximately 10.48-acre portion of that certain parcel identified by tax parcel identification number: 75.32.42.035304 The total amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the City on the property identified above for up to a 5-year period is estimated to be not more than $250,000. The City’s proposed business subsidy includes the above tax abatement. BEDA’s proposed business subsidy includes a $250,000 grant to be paid upon, among other conditions, completion of the Project and receipt of a certificate of occupancy. These business subsidies will result in the increase of the tax base of the City and the creation of jobs. As permitted by Minnesota Statutes, Sections 1161.994, Subdivision 5(e), the City and BEDA have designated the City to hold a single public hearing regarding the proposed business subsidies provided by the City and BEDA. Information about the proposed business subsidies will be on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Administrator at City Hall, 680 Byron Main Court NE, in Byron, Minnesota, during regular business hours. Persons living in or owning taxable property in the City may file a written complaint with the City if it fails to comply with the Business Subsidy Law. No action may be filed against the City for the failure to comply unless a written complaint is filed. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. Also, written comments may be submitted to the City Administrator for receipt prior to the meeting. Dated: Feb. 22, 2022 CITY OF BYRON, MINNESOTA Mary Blair-Hoeft, City Administrator (Feb. 26, 2022)36425