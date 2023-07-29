Notice of Public Hearing Relating to MIF Application – Hybrid Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Rochester, Minnesota will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 7, 2023 at a meeting of the Council beginning at 7:00 p.m., Central Time, in the Council/Board Chambers located in the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester Minnesota, Rochester City Hall, concerning submittal of an application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for a grant under the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) program. The City of Rochester is seeking approximately $175,000 to assist with the expansion of RION. The funds will be used for the creation of jobs. All interested parties are invited to attend public hearing at which time you will be given the opportunity to express comments on the project. Agendas, staff reports, and minutes pertaining to this item will be posted on the City’s website on the Friday before the meeting at: https://www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings VIEWING AND ATTENDING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING: – View the meeting on channel 180 or 188 (Spectrum - Charter) or Channel 80 (MetroNet). – Join the Zoom meeting by copying this link into your web browser: https://bit.ly/2OGnZYB – Livestream the meeting by visiting at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and clicking the “video/audio” ink on the right side of the screen. The video/audio link will not appear until the meeting has started. CALLING INTO THE ZOOM WEBINAR: – Call: 1-312-626-6799 – Webinar ID: 912 4541 8192 – Passcode: 162027 (July 29, 2023) 244971