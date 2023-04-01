NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING That on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at some time after 6:00 p.m. at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, Minnesota, in the Council/Board Chambers, the Olmsted County Board will conduct a public hearing to consider the following: Adoption of Official Map No. 21 for the Trunk Highway 14 West Corridor, designating the future right of way needed for the planned development of interchanges at the intersection of TH 14 with CSAH 5 and with CSAH 3, and the planned realignment of Trunk Highway 14 between 10th Ave NE and 19th Ave NW in Byron, Minnesota. The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments by Wednesday, April 11, 2023 by noon to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (April 1, 2023) 209716