NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING That on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at some time after 6:00 .m. at the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, Minnesota, in the Council/Board Chambers, the Olmsted County Board will conduct a public hearing to consider the following: Revisions to the Olmsted County Water and Well Ordinance. Minor changes/cleanup of the ordinance. This includes minor grammatical changes and removing any language reference to the Environmental Commission (EC). In areas referring to the EC the language will be replaced with the County Hearing Officer. These changes are necessary because the EC is being disbanded. The County Hearing Officer will be responsible for all appeals of Planning Staff decisions and variances per the Olmsted County Administrative Enforcement and Appeals Procedure Ordinance set forth is Chapter 3200 of the Olmsted County Code of Ordinances. Revisions to the Olmsted county Subsurface Sewage Treatment System Ordinance This includes minor grammatical changes, minor setback changes for wetlands and sinkholes, clarification on permit type when referring to permits (building permit vs. SSTS construction permit) and removing any language referring to the Environmental Commission. In areas referring to the EC the language will be replaced with the County Hearing Officer. These changes are necessary because the EC is being disbanded. The County Hearing Officer will be responsible for approving/disapproving all appeals and variances per the Olmsted County Administrative Enforcement and Appeals Procedure Ordinance set forth is Chapter 4000 of the Olmsted County Code of Ordinances. The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (Aug. 5, 2023) 247258