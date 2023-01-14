NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WINONA COUNTY P

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WINONA COUNTY Public Hearing – Mississippi River Winona/La Crescent (WinLaC) Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan NOTICE is hereby given that the Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona county boards of commissioners; the Olmsted, Root River, Wabasha County and Winona County soil and water conservation districts, the Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City Watershed District, and the City of Winona on behalf of the WinLaC Partnership One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) Policy Committee will be hosting a public hearing on the draft WinLaC Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan. The Public Hearing will be held: 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the Auditorium (Room #205) at Minnesota State College Southeast, 1250 Homer Road, Winona, MN 55987 (Enter in Door A, Main Entrance). A virtual meeting link for the Public Hearing can be found on the WinLaC Partnership website at: https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P In the event of inclement weather, the Public Hearing can be postponed until 6:00 PM on Monday, January 30, 2023 (same location). Weather related postponements will be posted on Winona County’s January calendar at the following link: https://www.co.winona.mn.us/calendar.aspx?CID=14,22&Keywords=&startDate=&enddate=& The link to the calendar can also be found at the bottom of the Winona County website at https://www.co.winona.mn.us/ The WinLaC Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan area includes the Whitewater River Watershed, Garvin Brook Watershed, the Mississippi River – La Crescent Watershed and several small tributaries draining directly into the Mississippi River. The entire plan area covers over 750 square miles. This Plan was developed cooperatively by the County Boards and SWCD Boards in each of the four counties in the watershed (Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona), along with the Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City Watershed District, and the City of Winona. During the Public Hearing, information will be presented and discussed regarding the draft comprehensive watershed management plan, which was out for public, 60-day review from October 5 - December 5, 2022. Items that will be discussed include: a summary of the Plan development process, response to comments following the 60-day formal review, and Plan implementation. All persons are invited to attend the hearing and submit comments, written or verbal, that will become part of the official public hearing record. All persons interested in submitting verbal comments during the Public Hearing are invited to sign up in advance using the form found on the WinLaC Partnership website by 4:30 PM January 23, 2023: https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P Persons unable to attend the Public Hearing are still invited to submit written comments by 4:30 PM January 23, 2023, using the contact information below. Submitted comments will be received and filed, up to 450 words. By Mail: Winona County Planning Attn: Sheila Harmes, County Water Planner 202 West Third Street Winona, MN 55987 By E-Mail: sharmes@co.winona.mn.us Subject: “WinLaC CWMP Public Comment” Directly on WinLaC Partnership website: https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P Copies of the current draft WinLaC Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan, maps of the planning area, a summary of the response to comments, and related documents are available on the Winona County website: Clean Water Management | Winona County, MN (https://www.co.winona.mn.us/362/Clean-Water-Management) and on the WinLaC Partnership website on https://bit.ly/WinLaC1W1P A hard copy of the draft plan is available upon request at the Winona County Planning and Environmental Services Department at 202 West Third Street, Winona, MN 55987, during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please call ahead to make an appointment to view the hard copy. (Jan 14, 2023) 154698