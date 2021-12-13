NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment #O2021-002TA. The text amendment is to amend Article 2, 5, 7,8 and 10 of the Olmsted County Zoning Ordinance to bring it into conformance with updates to the Olmsted County Solid Waste Ordinance related to composting and exterior storage of materials. The Teams link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the PrimeGov Link. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the hearing to planningweb@co.olmsted.mn.us . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (Dec. 4, 2021) 10362