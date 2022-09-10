NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Oronoco Township Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, in the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 NW 2nd St, Oronoco, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Oronoco Township Conditional Use Permit #OR2022-003CUP by Olmsted Aggregate and the Arthur Kaul Trust. The request is for a conditional use permit to expand an existing mineral extraction facility by 20.27 acres east of the existing area. The property is located at 3296 100th St NW Oronoco in the SE 1/4 of Section 21 T108N R14W, Oronoco Township. Oronoco Township Preliminary Plat OR2022-001PLAT by Michael Bassett. The request is for preliminary plat approval for 12 low density, single family residential lots. The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 27 of Oronoco Township abutting County Rd 112 and County Rd 121. The following weblink https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal will provide members of the public a link to review the meeting packet. Comments can be submitted in writing or email to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (Sept. 10, 2022) 100004