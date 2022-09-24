NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Published September 24, 2022 01:17 AM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Zone Change #O2022-001ZC by Virginia Wright-Peterson. The request is to rezone 10 acres from A-3 Agricultural District to RA Rural Residential District. The applicant has plans to apply for a metes and bounds to split the property into two residential lots. The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 11 in Marion Township along 60th Ave SE. The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (Sept. 24, 2022) 104523