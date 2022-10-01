NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Oronoco Township Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, in the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 NW 2nd St, Oronoco, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Oronoco Township Conditional Use Permit #OR2022-003CUP by Olmsted Aggregate and the Arthur Kaul Trust. The request is for a conditional use permit to expand an existing mineral extraction facility by 20.27 acres east of the existing area. The property is located at 3296 100th St NW Oronoco in the SE 1/4 of Section 21 T108N R14W, Oronoco Township. The following weblink https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal will provide members of the public a link to review the meeting packet. Comments can be submitted in writing or email to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (Oct. 1, 2022) 106286