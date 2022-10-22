NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Olmsted County Zone Change #O2022-001ZC by Virginia Wright-Peterson. The request is to rezone 10 acres from A-3 Agricultural District to RA Rural Residential District. The applicant has plans to apply for a metes and bounds to split the property into two residential lots. The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 11 in Marion Township along 60th Ave SE. The meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (Oct. 22, 2022) 114161