NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the City of Byron City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in the Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Court NE, Byron, MN to consider the following: Interim Use Permit for a used car dealership located at 11 2nd Avenue SW in Byron, Minnesota. Interim Use Permit to establish a preschool center at 1067 4th Street NE in Byron, Minnesota. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. Also, written comments may be submitted to the City at cityhall@byronmn.com for receipt prior to the meeting. (Nov. 5, 2022) 119289