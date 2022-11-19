NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in the Conference Room A, Olmsted County Planning, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Zoning Text Amendment #O2022-003TA initiated by the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission. The purpose of the text amendment is to amend Chapter 1400 Article 4 Section 4 Subdivision G Subdivision 2 regarding when a General Development Plan is required. The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@co.olmsted.mn.us . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100 (Nov. 19, 2022) 123240