NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Oronoco Township Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, in the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 NW 2nd St, Oronoco, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Oronoco Township Preliminary Plat OR2022-001PLAT by Michael Bassett. The request is for preliminary plat approval for 12 low density, single family residential lots. The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 27 of Oronoco Township abutting County Rd 112 and County Rd 121. Oronoco Township Zoning District Amendment #OR2022-004ZC by Ryan Properties and Watson Recycling. The request is to change 10 acres in the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 33 from A/RC-AER-Agricultural/Resource Commercial-Aggregate Extraction and Reuse to HC-Highway Commercial. The property is located in the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 33, adjacent to the east and south of 3760 85th St NW and south of Oronoco Estates. The following weblink https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal will provide members of the public a link to review the meeting packet. Comments can be submitted in writing or email to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (Dec. 10, 2022) 129063