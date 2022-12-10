NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Olmsted County Zoning Text Amendment #O2022-003TA initiated by the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission. The purpose of the text amendment is to amend Chapter 1400 Article 4 Section 4 Subdivision G Subdivision 2 regarding when a General Development Plan is required. The meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (Dec. 10, 2022) 129066