NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Variance #O2022-016VAR by Maynard Jones. The request is a variance to allow an additional non-farm dwelling in the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 21 T106N R 13W (Marion Township. The property address is 3172 Marion Rd SE. The property is located east of Marion Rd SE, otherwise known as County Rd 36. The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100 (Dec. 31, 2022) 141685