NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Land Use Plan Amendment O2022-006LUPA by Brendan Meier. The request is to redesignate 38.5 acres from Resource Protection to Suburban Development. The property is located in the N 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of Section 11 in Marion Township at the corner of 60th St SE and HWY 14 E. Olmsted County Land Use Plan Amendment O2022-007LUPA by John McGuire. The request is to redesignate 34.99 acres from Resource Protection to Suburban Development. The property is located in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 2 in Marion Township at the corner of 65th Ave SE (County Rd 119) and College View Rd SE (County Rd 9). The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (Jan. 7, 2023) 149643