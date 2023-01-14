NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Oronoco Township Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 in the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 NW 2nd St, Oronoco, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Oronoco Township Zoning District Amendment #OR2022-005ZC by Kevin Graner. The request is to rezone 1/2 of Mr. Graner’s property from A-2, Agricultural District to R-1 Low Density Residential District, to make his whole property R-1. The property is located at the end of Sunset Bay Ln NE in W 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of Section 2 of Oronoco Township. The address of the request is 13419 Sunset Bay Ln NE. The following weblink https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal will provide members of the public a link to review the meeting packet. Comments can be submitted in writing or email to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100 (Jan. 14, 2023) 156050