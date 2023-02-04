NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Conditional Use Permit #O2023-001CUP by Benjamin Hoyer. The request is for a 7500 sq ft commercial warehouse on property zoned RSD-Rural Service District. The property is located south of 1019 Chester Ave SE. It lies east of County Rd 119 within the Village of Chester North of Highway 14 E. The property is within the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 Section 11 Marion Township. The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (Feb 4, 2023) 187164