NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the City of Byron City Council will hold public hearings at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in the Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Court NE, Byron, MN to consider the following: Zone Change for a vacant parcel located at Lot 2, Block 1, Byron Towne Square 7th Addition in Byron, Minnesota. The parcel is currently zoned Commercial request is to be changed to R-3 High Density Residential. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. Also, written comments may be submitted to the City at cityhall@byronmn.com for receipt prior to the meeting. (April 29, 2023) 218594