NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Oronoco Township Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, in the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 NW 2nd St, Oronoco, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Oronoco Township FinalPlat#OR2023-002PLAT by David Turnberg. The request is for final plat approval for the creation of twelve (12) low density, single-family, rural residential lots. The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 27 of Oronoco Township abutting County Rd 112 and County Rd 121 Oronoco Township Conditional Use Permit #OR2023-001CUP by T&M Properties of Oronoco. The request is for a conditional use permit to allow for the construction of storage units on a 19.80-acre property. The property is located on Minnesota Lane SE Oronoco in the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 Section 20 T108N R14W, Oronoco Township. The following weblink https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal will provide members of the public a link to review the meeting packet. Comments can be submitted in writing or email to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (May 6, 2023) 221239