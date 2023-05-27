NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Variance 02023-001VAR, by Thomas Runions. The variance request is from front yard setbacks required 30ft to 20ft. The applicant wants to remove and rebuild the existing 8ft by 8ft deck and put rafters on the existing bump out. The property Address is 4220 34th Street SE Rochester, MN 55904 The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (May 27, 2023) 227701