NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Oronoco Township Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 NW 2nd St, Oronoco, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Oronoco Township Final Plat OR2023-001PLAT by Jayrey LLC For Boelter Estates. The request is for a Phase 1 Final Plat for Boelter Estates which includes 12 single family residential lots. The property is located in the W 1/2 of the NE 1/4, Section 34 of Oronoco Township. The property lies East of 18th Ave (County State Aid Highway 112) and West of 11 Ave NW; it is south of 85th St NW and North of Cedar Ridge Subdivision. The following weblink https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal will provide members of the public a link to review the meeting packet. Comments can be submitted in writing or email to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (June 10, 2023) 232252