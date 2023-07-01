NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the City of Byron Planning Commission will hold public hearings at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 in the Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Court NE, Byron, MN to consider the following: Variance to allow a higher density for a proposed multifamily building to be construction on Lot 2, Block 1, Byron Towne Square 7th Addition in Byron, Minnesota. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. Also, written comments may be submitted to the City at cityhall@byronmn.com for receipt prior to the meeting. (July 1, 2023) 238209