NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20th 2023 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Variance 02023-003VAR, by Thomas Millard. The variance request is from Crop Equivalent Rating (CER) requirement for new non-farm parcels: Any non-farm lot shall contain at least one (1) acre of non-prime agricultural soils with a crop equivalent rating of 55 or less. The applicant wants to split 5 acres of an old farm building site from a 160 acre farm. The property is located in the SW ¼ of Section 22 in Quincy Township. Olmsted County Variance 02023-002VAR, by Justin Letkiewicz. The variance request is from side yard setbacks required 8 feet to 5 feet. The applicant wants to build a 24’ x 40’ attached garage. The property Address is located at 3907 SE OAK PARK CIR ROCHESTER, MN 55904. The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (July 8, 2023) 239907