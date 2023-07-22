NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 pm on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Text Amendment O2023-001TA initiated by the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission on May 18, 2023. The proposal is to repeal and replace all references in the Olmsted County Zoning Ordinance Chapter 1400 with a stand alone Floodplain and Shoreland Ordinance to be applied countywide. The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507-328-7100. (July 22, 2023) 243388