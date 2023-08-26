NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the City of Byron Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in the Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Court NE, Byron, MN to consider the following: Parcels: 75.29.14.087247 and 75.29.14.087038; both lots are owned by David Kingland The request is for a metes and bounds lot split. 5 feet of the one lot (75.29.14.087247) will become part of the other lot (75.29.14.087038). All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. Also, written comments may be submitted to the City at cityhall@byronmn.com for receipt prior to the meeting. (Aug. 26, 2023) 253184