NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing via Teams at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Land Use Plan Amendment #)2022-001LUPA by E & K Boelter Trust c/o Tom Boelter. The request is to change the Olmsted County Land Use Designation of approximately 79 acres from Resource Protection-Potential Suburban to Suburban Area Development. Olmsted County General Development Plan O2022-001GDP by E & K Boelter c/o Tom Boelter. The request is for a general development plan for Boelter Heights which includes 29 single family residential lots. The property is located in the W 1/2 of the NE 1/4, Section 34 of Oronoco Township. The property lies East of 18th Ave (County State Aid Highway 112) and West of 11 Ave NW; it is south of 85th St NW and North of Cedar Ridge Subdivision. The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@co.olmsted.mn.us . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (Feb. 5, 2022) 30213