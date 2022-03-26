NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Olmsted County Land Use Plan Amendment #O2022-002LUPA by Rochester Township. The request is to change the Olmsted County Land Use Designation of 41.9 acres from Resource Protection to Resource Protection-Potential Suburban. The property is located in the westerly 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of Section 29, Rochester Township. It is bounded by 40th Street SW on the north and Millie Meadow Estates First and Second Subdivisions on the west. The meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@co.olmsted.mn.us . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (March 26, 2022) 45380