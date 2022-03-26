NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the City of Byron Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in the Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Court NE, Byron, MN to consider the following: Preliminary Plat for Brookwater Village located on the west side of CSAH 5, south of Byron High School in Byron, Minnesota. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. Also, written comments may be submitted to the City at cityhall@byronmn.com for receipt prior to the meeting. (March 26, 2022) 45423