NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Variance #O2022-009VAR by Logan Berge and Peyton Grummons. The request is to vary the sideyard setback of 25 feet by 13 feet to accommodate a new dwelling. The existing dwelling would be removed once the new one is constructed and final inspections completed. The new dwelling would be approximately 12 feet from the interior sideyard. The property is located in the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 23 in Marion Township at 6403 40th St SE. The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@co.olmsted.mn.us . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (April 2, 2022) 48397