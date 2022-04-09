NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Oronoco Township Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, in the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 NW 2nd St, Oronoco, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Oronoco Township Zoning Text Amendment OR2022-001TA by Oronoco Township. The purpose of the text amendment is to amend Article 2, 5, 7,8 and 10 of the Oronoco Township Zoning Ordinance to bring it into conformance with updates to the Olmsted County Zoning and Solid Waste Ordinances related to composting and exterior storage of materials. Oronoco Zone Change #OR2022-001ZC by Thomas Demarino. The request is to rezone the west 6.38 acre portion of the property from A-3 to R-1. The property currently has split zoning with the west half zoned A-3 and the east half zoned R-1. The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 14 in Oronoco Township along Kings Park Rd NW. The following weblink https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal will provide members of the public a link to review the meeting packet. Comments can be submitted in writing or email to planningweb@co.olmsted.mn.us. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (April 9, 2022) 50959