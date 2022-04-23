NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Oronoco Townboard will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, in the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 NW 2nd St, Oronoco, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Oronoco Township Zoning Text Amendment OR2022-001TA by Oronoco Township. The purpose of the text amendment is to amend Article 2, 5, 7,8 and 10 of the Oronoco Township Zoning Ordinance to bring it into conformance with updates to the Olmsted County Zoning and Solid Waste Ordinances related to composting and exterior storage of materials. Oronoco Variance #OR2022-001VAR by Jeffery Tenner. The request is to vary the front yard setback by 24 feet to allow a detached garage to be six feet from the property and to vary the setback distance from the septic system by 10 feet. The property is located in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 11 in Oronoco Township. Oronoco Zone Change #OR2022-001ZC by Thomas Demarino. The request is to rezone the west 6.38 acre portion of the property from A-3 to R-1. The property currently has split zoning with the west half zoned A-3 and the east half zoned R-1. The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 14 in Oronoco Township along Kings Park Rd NW. Comments can be submitted in writing or email to planningweb@co.olmsted.mn.us . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (April 23, 2022) 54902