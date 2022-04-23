NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the City of Byron Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Court NE, Byron, MN to consider the following: Preliminary Plat for Byron Commercial Park consisting of two lots and one outlot located south of Trunk Highway 14, east of CSAH 5 SW, west and north by unplatted land in Byron, Minnesota. Metes and Bounds lot split for Block 8, Lots 1 - 3 Belvior at Somerby Second Addition. Zone Change for East Village currently zoned commercial. The rezone request is for Planned Residential Development-R2 (PRD-R2) located within Outlot B of The East Village 4th Addition. Vacating of Utility Easement located in Somerby Golf Community West First Addition. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. Also, written comments may be submitted to the City at cityhall@byronmn.com for receipt prior to the meeting. (April 23, 2022) 54917