NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Oronoco Township Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 NW 2nd St, Oronoco, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Oronoco Zone Change #OR2022-002ZC by E & K Boelter c/o Tom Boelter. The request is for a Zoning District Amendment for approximately 79 acres to change from A-3, Agricultural District to R-1 Low-Density Residential District and O2022-001GDP by E & K Boelter c/o Tom Boelter. The request is for a general development plan for Boelter Heights which includes 29 single family residential lots The property is locate in the W 1/2 of the NE 1/4, Section 34 of Oronoco Township. The property lies East of 18th Ave (County State Aid Highway 112) and West of 11 Ave NW; it is south of 85th St NW and North of Cedar Ridge Subdivision. The following weblink https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal will provide members of the public a link to review the meeting packet. Comments can be submitted in writing or email to planningweb@co.olmsted.mn.us . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (May 10, 2022) 61647