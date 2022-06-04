NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Oronoco Townboard will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, in the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 NW 2nd St, Oronoco, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Oronoco Variance #OR2022-002VAR by Beth Hodgman on behalf of Larry Rucker. The request is a variance to allow a second non-farm parcel in a property zoned A-2, Agricultural Protection District. The property is located within the NE 1/2 of Section 32 T108N R14W with an address of 4402 85th St NW, Oronoco, Minnesota. Oronoco Township Zone Change #OR2022-002ZC by E & K Boelter c/o Tom Boelter. The request is for a Zoning District Amendment for approximately 79 acres to change from A-3, Agricultural District to R-1 Low-Density Residential District. The property is located in the W 1/2 of the NE 1/4, Section 34 of Oronoco Township. The property lies East of 18th Ave (County State Aid Highway 112) and West of 11 Ave NW; it is south of 85th St NW and North of Cedar Ridge Subdivision. Oronoco Township General Development Plan O2022-001GDP by E & K Boelter c/o Tom Boelter. The request is for a general development plan for Boelter Heights which includes 29 single family residential lots. The property is located in the W 1/2 of the NE 1/4, Section 34 of Oronoco Township. The property lies East of 18th Ave (County State Aid Highway 112) and West of 11 Ave NW; it is south of 85th St NW and North of Cedar Ridge Subdivision. Comments can be submitted in writing or email to planningweb@co.olmsted.mn.us . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (June 4, 2022) 70597