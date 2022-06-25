NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the City of Byron Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in the Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Court NE, Byron, MN to consider the following: Variance request to building height at 222 2nd Avenue SW (101 Country Club Drive SE) in Byron, Minnesota. Zone Change for Stone Haven Subdivision and Stone Haven Second Subdivision currently zoned R-2. The rezone request is for Planned Residential Development-R2 (PRD-R2) located within Stone Haven Subdivision - Block 1 Lots 1 - 10, Block 2 Lots 1- 10, Block 3 Lots 1 -10, and Stone Haven 2nd Subdivision - Block 1 Lots 1 - 10, Block 2 Lots 1- 10, Block 3 Lots 1 -10 and Outlot B in Byron, Minnesota. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. Also, written comments may be submitted to the City at cityhall@byronmn.com for receipt prior to the meeting. (June 25, 2022) 74870