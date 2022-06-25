NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County General Development Plan #O2022-002GDP by Michael Bassett. The request is for a general development plan for Michael Basset to develop a 31.3 acre parcel to include 12 single family residential lots. The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 27 of Oronoco Township abutting County Rd 112 and County Rd 121. Olmsted County Land Use Plan Amendment #O2022-003LUPA by Michael Bassett. The request is to change the Olmsted County Land Use Designation of 31.3 acres from Resource Protection-Potential Suburban Development to Suburban Development. The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 27 in Oronoco Township abutting County Rd 112 and County Rd 121. The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@co.olmsted.mn.us . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (June 25, 2022) 76600