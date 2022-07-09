NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Olmsted County Land Use Plan Amendment #O2022-003LUPA by Michael Bassett. The request is to change the Olmsted County Land Use Designation of 34 acres from Resource Protection-Potential Suburban Development to Suburban Development. Olmsted County General Development Plan #O2022-002GDP by Michael Bassett. The request is for a general development plan for Michael Basset to develop a 34 acre parcel to include 12 single family residential lots. The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 27 of Oronoco Township abutting County Rd 112 and County Rd 121. The meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@co.olmsted.mn.us . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (July 9, 2022) 80377