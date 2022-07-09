NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County General Land Use Plan Text Amendment #O2022-001TA initiated by the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners to perform a regular update of the Olmsted County General Land Use Plan. Policy updates include deletion of the Resource Protection-Potential Suburban land use designation and adjustments reflecting new transportation and demographic data. Olmsted County Zoning Text Amendment #O2022-002TA initiated by Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission. The purpose of the text amendment is to amend Chapter 1400 Article 10 Section 10.16; and Section 10.02 Subdivision A to address exterior lighting standards. The Teams meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (July 9, 2022) 80382